George Springer Injury: Another game off due to injury

Springer (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Springer will end up going with a start in all three games of the Blue Jays' series versus Atlanta while he tends to a swollen left wrist. He could be available off the bench Wednesday, though with an off day on tap Thursday, the Blue Jays could prefer to stay away from him. If Springer's wrist is still bothering him heading into the weekend series with the Mariners, a stint on the injured list would become more realistic.