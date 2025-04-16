Fantasy Baseball
George Springer headshot

George Springer Injury: Another game off due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Springer (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Springer will end up going with a start in all three games of the Blue Jays' series versus Atlanta while he tends to a swollen left wrist. He could be available off the bench Wednesday, though with an off day on tap Thursday, the Blue Jays could prefer to stay away from him. If Springer's wrist is still bothering him heading into the weekend series with the Mariners, a stint on the injured list would become more realistic.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
