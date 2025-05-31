Fantasy Baseball
George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Goes yard twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 3:57pm

Springer went 2-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the A's.

Both blasts came off Gunnar Hoglund, with Springer taking the rookie right-hander deep in the third and fifth innings. The 35-year-old outfielder is up to eight homers on the season, including three in the last three games as he emerges from a slump that had seen him slash .098/.260/.171 with zero RBI over his prior 14 contests.

