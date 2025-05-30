George Springer News: Homers in lopsided win

Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 12-0 win over the A's.

Springer launched Toronto's fourth homer of the game in just the third inning Thursday, a 376-foot shot off Anthony Maldonado to extend the Jays' lead to 11-0. It's the sixth home run this season for Springer, who'd gone just 1-for-15 in his previous six contests. Still, it's been a strong bounce-back campaign thus far for the veteran outfielder -- Springer's now slashing .250/.367/.445 with 26 runs scored, 19 RBI and seven stolen bases across 196 plate appearances.