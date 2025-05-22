George Springer News: Swipes seventh bag

Springer went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The 35-year-old outfielder snapped a 1-for-22 slump over his prior seven games with the performance. Despite that stumble, Springer is having a remarkable bounce-back campaign after a rough 2024 -- his .374 OBP would be his best mark since 2019, and with seven steals in 45 contests, he's on pace to top the career-high 20 bags he pilfered in 2023.