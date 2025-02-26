George Valera Injury: Taking batting practice
Valera (knee) began taking batting practice this week.
After several weeks of throwing and running, participating in batting practice marks the latest step in Valera's recovery from surgery to repair his right patellar tendon. Barring any setbacks, he'll be cleared to begin defensive drills in early March, though there's still no telling when he'll be ready for in-game action.
