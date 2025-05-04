Geraldo Perdomo News: Fuels offense in extra-inning win

Perdomo went 4-for-5 with two steals, two doubles, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning victory at Philadelphia.

The Arizona shortstop shined brightly in this performance, notching his first career four-hit game. This game also marked the fifth time Perdomo has swiped two bags in a contest in his five-year career. The 25-year-old continues his stellar start, as he's now slashing .292/.400/.475 with five homers, nine steals, 29 RBI and 18 runs scored across 152 plate appearances.