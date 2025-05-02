Geraldo Perdomo News: Homers in win
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
Perdomo made an impact for a second straight day in New York, belting his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning. After 31 games, he's one shy of the career-high six big flies he produced over 144 games in 2023. The shortstop is off to a similarly hot start as he had in 2023, only this time around luck (.263 BABIP) hasn't been on his side.
