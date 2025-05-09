Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Two more hits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 8:43am

Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Nothing has been able to slow down Perdomo, whether he's hitting at the top of the order in place of an injured Ketel Marte or back down in his familiar ninth spot. Since Marte's return, Perdomo is batting .375 (9-for-24) with a .964 OPS from the bottom of the order. While filling in for Marte, he had a 1.101 OPS from the leadoff spot and an .836 OPS when hitting second. Perdomo has generated more barrels and harder contact in 2025 while getting the ball in the air more often than he had in previous seasons.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now