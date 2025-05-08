Gerardo Carrillo News: Returns from Tommy John surgery

Carrillo (elbow) has struck out five batters while allowing two hits and one walk over four scoreless innings across four relief appearances for Double-A Frisco since making his season debut April 25.

Carrillo missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last March, but he was cleared for game action just under 14 months into his recovery. The 26-year-old righty has been electric through his first four outings and could earn a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock in the near future.