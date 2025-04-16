German Marquez News: Can't escape first frame in loss

Marquez (0-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

The night got off to an ominous start for Marquez when Shohei Ohtani obliterated his fourth pitch of the game, sending it 448 feet to right field for a solo home run. Things didn't get any better for Marquez from there -- he gave up another solo shot to Freddie Freeman two batters later, and he allowed six straight batters to reach base with two outs before mercifully being pulled. The veteran hurler saw his season ERA balloon from 4.60 to 8.27 due to the disastrous outing, and he's now lost three of his first four starts this season. Marquez will attempt to rebound in his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place in Kansas City next week.