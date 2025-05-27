German Marquez News: Season-high six Ks in quality start

Marquez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs after allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

It was Marquez's first quality start on the road since his first outing of the season, and he also established a season high in punchouts. Tuesday also marked the veteran right-hander's third time throwing at least six innings while giving up two runs or fewer in his last four appearances, during which he has a respectable 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 23 frames. Marquez is also set to work away from hitter-friendly Coors Field in his next scheduled start, which lines up for next week against the Marlins.