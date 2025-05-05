Gerrit Cole Injury: Hopes to start throwing in August

Cole (elbow) said that he plans to begin a throwing program in August, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cole spoke to the media Monday for the first time since March, when he underwent UCL reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. The procedure included an internal brace, which he had removed two and a half weeks ago, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com. The 34-year-old will resume throwing six months post-surgery, but it's not clear if he'll be able to advance to mound work by the time the 2025 season concludes. Cole acknowledged that he doesn't yet have a target date in mind for when he might be ready to pitch next season, and a timeline for his 2026 debut may not come into focus until next spring.