Gerrit Cole Injury: Undergoing tests on elbow

Cole is scheduled to undergo diagnostic tests on his right elbow, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cole surrendered six earned runs on five hits over 2.2 innings during his spring outing Thursday, and he said after the game that he was struggling with command -- particularly over his fastball. The 34-year-old righty missed most of the first half of last season due to elbow trouble, and it seems like the Yankees are at least somewhat concerned those issues have resurfaced. More will be known regarding his status within the next several days.