Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Could return in late May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

The Yankees haven't ruled out Stanton (elbows) being activated from the 60-day IL when he's first eligible, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton began taking batting practice in late April after previously being limited to hitting off a machine. The veteran slugger missed all of spring training due to a severe case of tendinitis in both elbows, so it's likely he'll need to get in some minor-league appearances before he's ready to join the big club, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted Tuesday that Stanton's rehab will be different than the norm since he doesn't need to get ready to play the field. When Stanton does return to the Yankees, he'll likely take over as the team's primary DH, though that would create an interesting situation with Ben Rice, who has thrived in that role so far this season.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
