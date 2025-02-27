Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Status still undetermined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 9:46am

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that he's not sure when Stanton (elbows) will return to camp, but he's hopeful it will happen "soon," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms and returned to New York earlier this week, although that trip was "personal in nature," per Boone. The manager indicated Monday that he hopes Stanton can return healthy "in the middle of the season," so it doesn't appear the Yankees expect to have their designated hitter playing in games anytime soon.

