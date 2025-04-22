Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Takes batting practice on field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Stanton (elbows) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

It appears to be the first time he's taken on-field batting practice since he required three rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections to address torn tendons in both of his elbows. Stanton will eventually need a rehab assignment, and it's not clear when he might be ready for that.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

