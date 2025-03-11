Fantasy Baseball
Giovanny Gallegos headshot

Giovanny Gallegos News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 5:24pm

Gallegos was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Gallegos made six appearances out of the bullpen during spring training, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings. The right-hander will now likely begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City after signing a minor-league deal with Los Angeles in November.

