Gleyber Torres News: Back in Saturday's lineup

Torres (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting third against the Angels on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres did not start in Friday's series opener after tweaking his hamstring against the Angels on Thursday, and the day off has been enough for him to return to the lineup. He's started the season slashing .300/.360/.475 with four stolen bases, 13 runs scored, four home runs and 15 RBI in 89 plate appearances.