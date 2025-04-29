Gleyber Torres News: Big effort in loss

Torres went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Astros. He also stole a base.

Torres recorded his third home run and fourth stolen base of the season, and it was the first time this year that he had one of each in the same game. The infielder has been a steady performer in his first season with the Tigers, as he's now batting .292 with a .794 OPS across 18 appearances.