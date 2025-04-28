Fantasy Baseball
Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Drives in three Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Torres went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Torres has been a steady performer in his first season with the Tigers, as he now as at least one hit in 12 of his 16 games played to go along with a .281 batting average overall. The infielder should continue to bat near the top of Detroit's order and provide reliable fantasy production in the process.

