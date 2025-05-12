Gleyber Torres News: Pops homer in win

Torres went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over Boston.

Torres set the tone for Detroit's 14-run outburst with his two-run shot in the first inning. He later knocked an RBI single and came around to score in the third. Torres has collected multiple hits in five of his last 14 games, going 18-for-51 (.352) during that span. He's slashing .304/.375/.482 with 10 extra-base hits and 24 RBI through 29 games this season.