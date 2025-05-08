Fantasy Baseball
Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Supplies four RBI in twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Torres went 3-for-10 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Rockies.

Torres had his second multi-hit effort of May in the matinee game before contributing a three-run double in the third inning of the nightcap. The second baseman is 13-for-39 (.333) with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his last 10 contests. Overall, he's batting .290 with an .808 OPS, four home runs, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored, four stolen bases and five doubles through 112 plate appearances this season as the Tigers' primary option at the keystone.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
