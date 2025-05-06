Gordon Graceffo News: Notches rare save Tuesday

Graceffo secured the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates after throwing a clean ninth inning with no strikeouts.

With closer Ryan Helsley having worked three of the past four days for the Cardinals, it was Graceffo who notched his first save of the season to protect Tuesday's victory. The right-hander has a 6.30 ERA over four appearances (10 innings) this season, but he does sport a 1.29 ERA and 5:0 K:BB across his last seven innings of work. It's also worth noting setup man Phil Maton pitched in each of St. Louis' last two outings, so Graceffo will likely be hard-pressed to find save opportunities in the future.