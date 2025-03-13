Gordon Graceffo News: Opening season at Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Graceffo's demotion to Triple-A comes after president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said earlier Thursday that the Cardinals prefer to continue developing the 24-year-old right-hander as a starter. Though he didn't make much of a push for spot in St. Louis' Opening Day rotation this spring, Graceffo appeared to be in the running for a long-relief role until the Cardinals signed Phil Maton to a one-year deal Thursday. Graceffo will continue to get stretched out at minor-league camp and will make regular turns through the Memphis rotation to stay prepared in the event a starting role in St. Louis opens up at some point later in 2025.