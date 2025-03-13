Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gordon Graceffo headshot

Gordon Graceffo News: Opening season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 9:43am

The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Graceffo's demotion to Triple-A comes after president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said earlier Thursday that the Cardinals prefer to continue developing the 24-year-old right-hander as a starter. Though he didn't make much of a push for spot in St. Louis' Opening Day rotation this spring, Graceffo appeared to be in the running for a long-relief role until the Cardinals signed Phil Maton to a one-year deal Thursday. Graceffo will continue to get stretched out at minor-league camp and will make regular turns through the Memphis rotation to stay prepared in the event a starting role in St. Louis opens up at some point later in 2025.

Gordon Graceffo
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now