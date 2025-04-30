Gordon Graceffo News: Up as 27th man for doubleheader

The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Graceffo will serve as the 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, though he'll be available only for the second game of the day. The right-hander was knocked around for seven runs (six earned) over three frames in his lone appearance with the Cardinals earlier this season. He's put up a 5.71 ERA and 16:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings in 2025 with Memphis.