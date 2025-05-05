Gordon Graceffo News: Will be promoted Monday

The Cardinals will recall Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis prior to Monday's game against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Presumably, he will take the roster spot of Michael McGreevy, who is expected to be sent back down to Memphis. Graceffo picked up a win out of the bullpen last week in Cincinnati with five innings of one-run ball and is eligible to be recalled because he was the 27th man for a doubleheader that day. He will serve in a long relief role.