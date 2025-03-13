Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gordon Graceffo headshot

Gordon Graceffo News: Would continue starting in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Thursday that Graceffo would be used as a starting pitcher if he begins the season at Triple-A Memphis, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals are looking at Graceffo for a possible bullpen role this spring, and while he's still got a shot to open the season with the big club in that role, the signing of Phil Maton on Thursday eliminates one open relief role. Mozeliak noted that Graceffo could still be used in relief with the big club later on even if he begins in the rotation at Memphis, as the club wants him on a regular schedule and with a plan to work on things. Graceffo has allowed six runs (five earned) with a 9:3 K:BB over 6.2 frames this spring.

Gordon Graceffo
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now