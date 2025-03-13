Gordon Graceffo News: Would continue starting in minors

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Thursday that Graceffo would be used as a starting pitcher if he begins the season at Triple-A Memphis, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals are looking at Graceffo for a possible bullpen role this spring, and while he's still got a shot to open the season with the big club in that role, the signing of Phil Maton on Thursday eliminates one open relief role. Mozeliak noted that Graceffo could still be used in relief with the big club later on even if he begins in the rotation at Memphis, as the club wants him on a regular schedule and with a plan to work on things. Graceffo has allowed six runs (five earned) with a 9:3 K:BB over 6.2 frames this spring.