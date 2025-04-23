Fantasy Baseball
Grant Holman News: Recalled to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 2:09pm

The Athletics recalled Holman from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Holman and southpaw Hogan Harris will bolster the A's bullpen after Jacob Lopez was optioned to Triple-A and Jose Leclerc (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Holman hasn't yielded a run over nine innings of work in Las Vegas, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine. He appeared in 18 games for the Athletics in 2024 and finished with a 4.02 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings.

