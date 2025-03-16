Grant Holman News: Sent to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Holman to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Holman allowed two earned runs and didn't issue any walks over six innings during Cactus League play, but the fact that he had minor-league options remaining likely worked against him in his bid for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 24-year-old righty received his first taste of the big leagues in 2024, posting a 4.02 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings over 18 appearances for the Athletics.