Grant Holmes News: Could get booted from rotation

Holmes could be moved to the Atlanta bullpen when Spencer Strider (hamstring) returns from the 15-day injured list next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said the club will not use a six-man rotation, so it seems either Holmes or Bryce Elder will lose their spot. Elder has minor-league options remaining, so sending him to Triple-A Gwinnett is a possibility. However, Elder has been more consistent than Holmes lately, and Holmes also had lots of success in a relief role last season. Atlanta's rotation intentions should become clearer in the coming days. Currently, Holmes is lined up to start Saturday in Boston.