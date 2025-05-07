Grant Holmes News: Shaky in third loss Wednesday

Holmes (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Reds after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

After setting a career high with nine punchouts in his last start, Holmes wasn't nearly as effective Wednesday. Although his one walk marked a season low among his seven starts, the right-hander surrendered a season-high seven hits and gave up greater than three runs for the third time this year. Holmes has also conceded six home runs over his past three outings. He'll take a pedestrian 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 39.1 innings in 2025 into his next scheduled start, currently set to come versus the Nationals next week.