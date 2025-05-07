Grant Holmes News: Shaky in third loss Wednesday
Holmes (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Reds after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
After setting a career high with nine punchouts in his last start, Holmes wasn't nearly as effective Wednesday. Although his one walk marked a season low among his seven starts, the right-hander surrendered a season-high seven hits and gave up greater than three runs for the third time this year. Holmes has also conceded six home runs over his past three outings. He'll take a pedestrian 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 39.1 innings in 2025 into his next scheduled start, currently set to come versus the Nationals next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now