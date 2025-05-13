Grant Taylor News: Will make some relief appearances

Taylor will make some appearances out of the bullpen for Double-A Birmingham as means to manage his workload, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox still plan to develop Taylor as a starting pitcher, but they will be careful with his workload after he missed all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery and most of 2024 with a lat injury. Taylor has made six starts with Birmingham this season, posting a 1.56 ERA and 19:10 K:BB over 17.1 frames.