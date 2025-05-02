Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Hoping to throw later this month
Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Rodriguez (lat/elbow) will get re-imaged in a few weeks and could be cleared to resume throwing at that time, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Rodriguez started the season on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation and was recently moved to the 60-day IL after being diagnosed with a mild right lat strain. With the resumption of a throwing program not happening until at least late May, Rodriguez is probably looking at a midseason return even in a best-case scenario. For what it's worth, Elias said Friday that he expects Rodriguez to return later this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now