Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Hoping to throw later this month

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Rodriguez (lat/elbow) will get re-imaged in a few weeks and could be cleared to resume throwing at that time, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rodriguez started the season on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation and was recently moved to the 60-day IL after being diagnosed with a mild right lat strain. With the resumption of a throwing program not happening until at least late May, Rodriguez is probably looking at a midseason return even in a best-case scenario. For what it's worth, Elias said Friday that he expects Rodriguez to return later this season.