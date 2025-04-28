Fantasy Baseball
Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 3:58pm

The Orioles transferred Rodriguez to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Rodriguez began the season on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation, but he was recently diagnosed with a mild right lat strain after being scratched from a scheduled bullpen session in mid-April. The plan is for Rodriguez to resume his throwing program in a couple of weeks, but his move to the 60-day IL means he's still far off on embarking on a rehab assignment.

Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
