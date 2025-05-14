Fantasy Baseball
Greg Weissert headshot

Greg Weissert News: Blows save, takes loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Weissert (1-1) took the extra-innings loss Tuesday after allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits in an inning-plus against Detroit. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save.

Weissert blew the 7-6 lead in the 10th inning and allowed the game to go into the 11th, where he coughed up a walk-off three-run shot to Javier Baez. Weissert lost his 7.2-inning scoreless streak and has now blown both his save chances this season. His ERA rose to 3.44 with a 19:5 K:BB across 19 appearances. Aroldis Chapman threw a scoreless ninth inning and has maintained his role as Boston's primary closer.

Greg Weissert
Boston Red Sox
