Greg Weissert News: Stellar work in win

Weissert (1-0) struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay.

Boston's bullpen dominated the Rays with Weissert kicking off the effort. He entered the bottom of the fifth inning with two on and two out and struck out Yandy Diaz after falling behind 2-0. The righty then set down all three hitters in the sixth, including two by strikeout. It was the eighth scoreless appearance out of nine for Weissert, who owns a 2.08 ERA with 11 strikeouts and one walk over 8.2 innings.