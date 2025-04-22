Griffin Canning News: Collects third win of 2025

Canning (3-1) earned the win against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

Canning tied a season high with seven hits allowed, but he managed to limit the damage to one run on an RBI single by Johan Rojas in the second inning. Four of Canning's five strikeouts came over his last two innings of work, and he finished the game tossing 84 pitches (54 strikes) while generating 15 first-pitch strikes and 12 whiffs. Canning has a 3.12 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 26 innings to begin the season, and he's lined up to face off against the Nationals next week on the road.