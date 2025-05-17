Griffin Canning News: Settles for no-decision Saturday
Canning came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
The right-hander saw his streak of five straight starts allowing one run or fewer come to an end, but it was still a stingy performance. Canning racked up 30 called or swinging strikes among his 92 pitches (64 total strikes), and he'll take a 2.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 47.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Dodgers.
