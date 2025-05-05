Fantasy Baseball
Griffin Canning News: Settles in after leadoff homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Canning (5-1) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Canning's second pitch of the outing was taken deep by Corbin Carroll. Other than that, it was another respectable start for Canning, who avoided walking multiple batters for the second time in seven starts this season. He wasn't quite at his best, but he was good enough to earn a fifth straight win. Over 36 innings this season, he has a strong 2.50 ERA, but his 1.39 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB are not as encouraging. Canning has made improvements by inducing more groundballs -- per Statcast, he's at a 51.7 percent groundball rate in his first year with the Mets compared to 41.3 percent in 2024 with the Angels. Canning's next start is projected to be this weekend at home versus the Cubs.

Griffin Canning
New York Mets
More Stats & News
