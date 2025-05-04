Griffin Jax News: Earns ninth hold
Jax allowed a run on a home run with a strikeout in an inning of work in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox, but earned his ninth hold.
After his early struggles (10 ER in his first eight innings) that saw him demoted to lower-leverage work, Jax had improved before Sunday with five scoreless innings and a 11:0 K:BB. Even with giving up the home run Sunday, it looks like he's back to working in the eighth inning ahead of closer Jhoan Duran.
