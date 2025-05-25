Gunnar Henderson News: Delivering strong month of May

Henderson went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over Boston.

It was Henderson's first time drawing multiple walks since April 19, and he's now posted at least one hit in seven of his last nine outings. Over 89 at-bats in the month of May, the All-Star shortstop is batting a strong .303 with four home runs, four doubles, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases. Although the lefty-hitting Henderson has a weak .422 OPS versus left-handed pitching this season, he's crushed righties to the tune of a .981 OPS so far.