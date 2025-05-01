Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Hoglund News: Due to join big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 12:29pm

The Athletics plan to recall Hoglund from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Friday's game against the Marlins, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund has been dominant through six starts in Triple-A, logging a 2.43 ERA and 1.06 WHIP alongside a 30:7 K:BB across 29.2 innings. Thanks to his success, the 25-year-old righty will now come up from the minors to help out an Athletics rotation that owns a 4.66 ERA on the year.

