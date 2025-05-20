Gunnar Hoglund News: Loses again Tuesday

Hoglund (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Angels.

Hoglund continues to have trouble with the long ball -- he allowed two home runs Tuesday after giving up three of them in his previous start against the Dodgers. The 25-year-old appeared to run out of steam in the fifth inning, squandering the lead the Athletics had generated in the fourth. Hoglund is now at a 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB across 21.1 innings over four starts. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Phillies this weekend. Despite his struggles, Hoglund should have a little security in the rotation for the rest of the month after J.T. Ginn (quadriceps) returned to the injured list Tuesday.