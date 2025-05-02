Gunnar Hoglund News: Recalled ahead of MLB debut

The Athletics recalled Hoglund from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Hoglund is set to make his major-league debut Friday with a start against the Marlins. The 25-year-old right-hander boasts a 2.43 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over 29.2 frames this season in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Hoglund should have an opportunity to stick in the big-league rotation for the long haul if he pitches well.