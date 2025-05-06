Gunnar Hoglund News: Remains in rotation

Hoglund is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Sacramento.

The 25-year-old righty will be awarded a second turn through the rotation following an excellent MLB debut this past Friday, when he limited the Marlins to one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings en route to picking up the win. Oakland will likely have a spot in the rotation available for Hoglund as long as J.T. Ginn (elbow) remains on the injured list.