Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund News: Remains in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 7:09am

Hoglund is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Sacramento.

The 25-year-old righty will be awarded a second turn through the rotation following an excellent MLB debut this past Friday, when he limited the Marlins to one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings en route to picking up the win. Oakland will likely have a spot in the rotation available for Hoglund as long as J.T. Ginn (elbow) remains on the injured list.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now