Gunnar Hoglund News: Solid in second outing

Hoglund did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Hoglund was sharp early Wednesday, as he held Seattle scoreless through his first four innings. However, he'd allow a run in the fifth before walking two batters in the sixth, both of whom would come around to score against the A's bullpen. Despite the shaky finish, Hoglund's gotten off to a strong start in his big-league career, posting a 2.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts and just one walk through his first two starts (11.1 innings). The 25-year-old Hoglund certainly appears to have done enough to remain in the A's rotation -- he'd line up for a tough road matchup with the Dodgers in his next start.