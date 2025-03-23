Gus Varland News: Will open season in minors

Varland was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Varland entered camp looking like a key piece of Chicago's Opening Day bullpen, but he struggled with his control during the exhibition slate, walking six batters over 7.1 innings while posting a 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and eight strikeouts. The righty reliever will look to get right in the minors, and there is a good chance he'll make it back up to the big-league bullpen at some point during the campaign.