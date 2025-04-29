Gustavo Campero News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Angels recalled Campero from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Campero got his first taste of MLB action at the end of last season, going 11-for-46 with six RBI over 13 games. He's gotten off to a better start in the minors this year with a .333/.397/.472 slash line alongside 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and seven steals. The 27-year-old will now come up to give the Angels some additional outfield depth, replacing J.D. Davis on the active roster.