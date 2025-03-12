Hans Crouse News: Bid for Opening Day roster ends

The Angels optioned Crouse to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Though he posted a tidy 2.84 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 25.1 innings out of the Angels bullpen in 2024, Crouse's poor spring looks to be the main reason why he was unable to break camp with the big club. Over his six Cactus League appearances spanning 4.2 innings, Crouse yielded five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven. He'll likely need to show improved control early on in the season at Salt Lake before receiving another look with the big club.