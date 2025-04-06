Fantasy Baseball
Hans Crouse headshot

Hans Crouse News: Cut loose by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

The Angels released Crouse (undisclosed) on Sunday.

After failing to win a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen, Crouse began the season at Triple-A Salt Lake but seemed to suffer a significant injury while throwing just four pitches in his second appearance of the season Thursday. The Angels still haven't provided any details regarding Crouse's injury, but the fact that he's being released rather than placed on the big club's 60-day injured list likely hints that he's in line for an extended absence. Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A to replace Crouse on the 40-man roster.

Hans Crouse
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
